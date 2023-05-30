Contractor, Public Works Dept officers involved in illegal dumping of rubble scandal

Both the contractor and Department of Public Works supervisors will face the music over revelations that rubble from the recent construction of the Morphou Police Division in Evrychou area was illegally dumped.

In fact, rather than being transported in a licensed site the rubble was scandalously buried in adjacent fields, next to Evrychou’s high school. The new scandal came to the light from the Republic’s Audit Office.

Philenews also reports what is really shocking is that – for the past three years – the Department of Public Works had been assuring all relevant services that everything was done according to relevant rules and regulations.

Even though over the past two and a half years there have been continuous complaints about the illegally buried rubble.

The initial complaint that had been going back and forth for the past few years was that a mountain of rubble was buried next to the then under-construction police station without any permits being given.

In fact, the Public Works Department had assured that only treated soil was buried in the adjacent area which was suitable for disposal after obtaining permission from the School Board.

The only one who was not convinced by these facts was the Audit Office which proceeded with its own excavator and found that some 70 truckloads of rubble were buried there.

Subsequently, a complaint was filed before the Evrychou Police and the case is expected to have implications since the project contractor is alleged to have been involved in fraud. And the cover-up included even officers of the Public Works Department.