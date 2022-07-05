Contract soldier’s death: Fall from wrong helicopter height

The height and the velocity of the helicopter at the time the contract soldier jumped were all wrong and this contributed to the death of Panagiotis Gianniou who lost his life tragically last week during a National Guard training exercise.

This emerged clearly from the investigation and the video that the special Police team have in their hands.

According to information, at the time the contract soldier jumped, the helicopter was flying at a height of 20 meters instead of three. It has been also ascertained that at the time of the jump the helicopter had already began its ascent.

Asked about the issue, the Police spokesman said investigations are in full progress. The Police team gets testimonies from witnesses and from National Guard members to ascertain the exact causes of the young man’s death.