Cyprus Consumers Association: Complaints about different prices at supermarket shelf-counter

The President of the Cyprus Consumers’ Association and Quality of Life, Loucas Aristodimou, has identified a problem with the actual price of products in supermarkets, which the consumer is asked to pay.

As he said, it was found that either the prices of the products on the shelves are not indicated at all, or the indicated prices are lower than the prices paid by the consumer at the checkout.

In a statement, Mr. Aristodimou also referred to the announcements of discounts, during which the final price is not indicated on the shelf so that the consumer is unaware of the price of the discount and what is waiting for him at the checkout.

Aristodimou also appeared critical of the Consumer Protection Service, citing as an example that they recently announced 200 products on the shelf that had a lower price than what the consumer was charged at the checkout and at the same time announced that they had identified many more items which had the same price on the shelf and at the checkout.

