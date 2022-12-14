Construction of the new Cyprus Museum begins next month after Wednesday’s official signing of the agreement between the government and the construction consortium awarded with the contract.

The consortium is “Iacovou-Cyfield (M) Joint Venture” and the contract amounts to €143,924,216 including VAT.

The ambitious project is expected to be completed within 42 months and the contract provides for a two-year maintenance period. As well as an additional provision for negotiating a 10-year maintenance period.

At the same time, parking at the old Nicosia hospital ended on Monday after the department of public works closed all accesses to the section since the new museum will be erected there.

Specifically, at the site of the old Nicosia Hospital opposite the House of Representatives which is enclosed by the streets Chilonos and Nehru.