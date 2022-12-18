Construction of new ski building in Troodos’ Sun Valley area begins soon-PHOTOS

Construction of the new ski building in Troodos’ Sun Valley area begins soon now that the contract has been signed with completion expected to take place within 2024.

“It is a project that will cost about €3.7 million with significant support from the government,” former ski athlete Andreas Eleftheriou, in charge of the Cyprus Ski Federation committee for the construction of the new building, told Philenews.

“It is a modern semi-basement building of 1260 square metres…we could call it a ‘chalet’, similar to those in ski resorts in foreign countries,” he added.

Head of the Board of Directors of the Cyprus Ski Club, Dinos Lefkaritis, said the ne building will include a ski rental shop, a 500 square metre café-restaurant, public areas and a conference room.

Visually, stone, wood and glass will predominate so that visitors can enjoy the view of the snow-covered landscape.

The building will also have a loft for the children of the academies, for rest and protection from the peculiarity of a sport, which is the conditions of cold, hail, rain and fog.

Sun Valley is south of “Hionistra” which since the 1940s mainly attracts advanced level skiers and – since the 1960s – the ski academies for young children as well.