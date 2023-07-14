NewsLocalConstruction of marina in occupied Varosha in the works

Construction of marina in occupied Varosha in the works

Varosha
Varosha

The “council of ministers” in the occupied north on Thursday approved plans to move forward with the construction of a marina for private vessels and further touristic development in Varosha.

The decision, published in the “official gazette,” states that plots 57 and 651, registered under the Republic of Cyprus, “will be leased to the ministry of finance” for the purpose of building a marina and tourist facilities.

According to information from the Cyprus News Agency (CNA), these plots refer to the small natural harbour outside the fenced area of Varosha, near the Constancia Hotel, where “Jerry’s House” is located, which was the residence of the former harbour master during the British rule of Cyprus.

Currently, the natural harbour is used for docking small boats.

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
Previous article
Biden forgives $39 bln in US student debt using program fix

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros