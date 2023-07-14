Construction of marina in occupied Varosha in the works

The “council of ministers” in the occupied north on Thursday approved plans to move forward with the construction of a marina for private vessels and further touristic development in Varosha.

The decision, published in the “official gazette,” states that plots 57 and 651, registered under the Republic of Cyprus, “will be leased to the ministry of finance” for the purpose of building a marina and tourist facilities.

According to information from the Cyprus News Agency (CNA), these plots refer to the small natural harbour outside the fenced area of Varosha, near the Constancia Hotel, where “Jerry’s House” is located, which was the residence of the former harbour master during the British rule of Cyprus.

Currently, the natural harbour is used for docking small boats.