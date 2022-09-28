Construction of first ever crematorium in Cyprus gets green light

Construction for the first ever crematorium in Cyprus has been given the green light by the island’s environmental authority, Philenews reported on Wednesday.

Behind the project is M.W. CREMATORIUM CYPRUS LTD and the designated location is an industrial area within the municipality of Ayia Varvara in coastal Paphos.

The crematorium is described as of conventional construction providing for reinforced concrete and bricks. It will have two floors – basement and ground floor – with an area of ​​403 and 334 square meters respectively.

The ground floor of the building includes the following areas: the main entrance with a waiting area for visitors, three offices for the staff, a kitchen and guest and staff toilets. As well as the area where farewells will be held with approximately 70 seats.

The underground area of the building includes supporting spaces. Among them, the area for receiving and preparing the body, an ash delivery office and refrigerators for the temporary laying of bodies. As well as a parking lot.