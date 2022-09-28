NewsLocalConstruction of first ever crematorium in Cyprus gets green light

Construction of first ever crematorium in Cyprus gets green light

Crematorium
Crematorium

Construction for the first ever crematorium in Cyprus has been given the green light by the island’s environmental authority, Philenews reported on Wednesday.

Behind the project is M.W. CREMATORIUM CYPRUS LTD and the designated location is an industrial area within the municipality of Ayia Varvara in coastal Paphos.

The crematorium is described as of conventional construction providing for reinforced concrete and bricks. It will have two floors – basement and ground floor – with an area of ​​403 and 334 square meters respectively.

The ground floor of the building includes the following areas: the main entrance with a waiting area for visitors, three offices for the staff, a kitchen and guest and staff toilets. As well as the area where farewells will be held with approximately 70 seats.

The underground area of the building includes supporting spaces. Among them, the area for receiving and preparing the body, an ash delivery office and refrigerators for the temporary laying of bodies. As well as a parking lot.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articlePhuket’s Taoist vegetarian festival

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros