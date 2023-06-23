Conservation of Turkish-held Panagia Chryseleousa, Agios Antonios churches completed

The conservation works at the church of Panagia Chryseleousa in Kyrenia and that of Agios Antonios in Morphou have been completed, the European Union and United Nations Development Programme announced on Thursday.

Both churches are in the divided island’s breakaway northern part where Turkey maintains troops since its 1974 invasion.

Kjartan Björnsson, Deputy Director and Head of the Cyprus Settlement Support Unit at the Directorate General REFORM of the European Commission noted: “these sites represent the rich cultural heritage of Cyprus, which the European Union will continue to support given the importance of protecting and restoring cultural sites to strengthen the resilience of communities, in an effort to contribute to reunification and sustainable peace in the island.”

UNDP Cyprus, Head of Office Jakhongir Khaydarov, expressed his gratitude for the successful completion of the conservation works at the two churches. He emphasized that “these projects mark a significant achievement in our continuous dedication to protecting Cyprus’ invaluable cultural heritage.

“The conservation efforts undertaken serve as a testament to the significance of preserving our shared legacy for the benefit of generations to come”.

Both the church of Panagia Chryseleousa (photo) and the church of Agios Antonios are important monuments for the history of Cyprus. The church of Panagia Chryseleousa was built towards the end of the 19th century. Τhe church of Agios Antonios is dated from the 15th century and it was the main church of the village.

Each conservation site is a reflection of the cultures behind it as well as an intersection of civilizations.