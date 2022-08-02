Confiscated ‘depressed’ wildcat transferred from Limassol to Peyia Zoo

The confiscated wildcat called Serval which attacked a three-year-old boy in May and was sent to the Limassol Zoo has now been transferred to Peyia Zoo, Philenews reported on Tuesday.

The Savanna cat had reportedly escaped its Limassol residence before attacking the child who subsequently required hospital treatment.

But she was apparently extremely depressed in the Limassol Zoo where her physical and emotional needs were not taken into consideration, according to the island’s Animal Party.

Head of the island’s Veterinary Services Christodoulos Pipis said the prohibited animal will stay in the licensed facilities of the Peyia zoo which are suitable for keeping and caring for such animals. And that there is another such animal there.

From the day Serval was transferred to the Limassol Zoo and up until Monday its guardian – who wants her back – had the exclusive care of it, as requested.

In fact, the care included the animal’s daily feeding and veterinary care from a private vet of her choice whenever this was necessary.