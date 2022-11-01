Confectionery and kiosk to open at Eleftheria Square

The Nicosia Municipality has announced tenders for the use of two shops at Eleftheria Square. The shops are part of the project for the square’s reconstruction and will operate as a kiosk and a confectionery/ice cream shop.

The license will be for five years with the right to renew for another three. The minimum fee for the confectionery is 400 euros plus VAT, while for the kiosk it is 1,180 euros plus VAT.

The last date for the submission of proposals is November 25, 2022, and any tenders below the minimum fee will not be accepted, the municipality said.

Interested parties can visit the website www.eprocurement.gov.cy to find more information and the documents for the tender.