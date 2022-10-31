Conditional release of six who hit policemen at Paphos Immigration Service

The six people involved in an incident at the Aliens and Immigration Service in Paphos appeared before the Paphos District Court on Monday and were released on conditional bail after being accused in writing.

The incident occurred last Thursday when the accused, aged 15 to 51 years old, who are members of the same family, went to the Paphos District Alien and Immigration Service in order to submit a written application.

According to a police report, after Service staff refused to serve them because they did not have a pre-arranged appointment, they reacted and attacked police officers who intervened.

The police officers were transferred to Paphos General Hospital where they were treated for minor injuries.

Also, damages were recorded to the private property of two of the police officers.