Concern after Erdogan announces residential development in Cyprus visit -Deryneia mayor

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s statements regarding the construction of over a thousand residential units in occupied Kato Deryneia are concerning, Deryneia mayor Andros Karayiannis said.

In his statements, Karayiannis said, “For the past six months, during his election campaign, the Turkish President announced a social policy concerning the support of young couples in Kato Deryneia. This announcement naturally raised concerns among refugees and residents of Deryneia, as they see the Turkish expansion continuing right up to the barbed wire fence on Ammochostos Avenue.”

He added, “We have had information about housing construction in the area of occupied Deryneia for several months, which we have reported along with the concerns arising from these developments, affecting all refugees.”

Responding to a related question, the mayor said, “The land where the new houses and apartments are supposed to be built belongs to residents of Deryneia and Famagusta from Ayios Memnonas. Many people own properties in this specific area, as Kato Deryneia was created by people who moved there from all over Cyprus, worked in Famagusta before 1974, bought land outside the town, and built their houses in the 1960s and 1970s, while some were unable to enter their homes due to the Turkish invasion.”

When asked about what should be done to prevent the development announcement by the Turkish President, Karayiannis said, “The powers of a mayor reach up to a certain point. However, we will denounce this specific announcement through the relevant ministries, namely the Ministry of Interior and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as we do every time we observe any movement in the occupied area of Deryneia and Famagusta.”

“Everyone must realise that the expansion of Recep Tayyip Erdogan reaches the free areas, and this must stop because it causes concern and insecurity among the residents,” he said, noting that he himself understands that the Turkish President “wants to send us the message that we are here, we will stay here, and you will feel our strong presence next to your homes, in the free areas.”

He further mentioned that “many Turkish Cypriots with whom he occasionally communicates condemn the announcement because they know that those who will be housed in these apartments are Turks born in third-generation Turkey, whose numbers will continuously increase. This increase worries Turkish Cypriots and us, who live next to Famagusta and see the buildings being erected in the occupied city daily.”

He also noted that the reason Kato Deryneia is preferred is that it is relatively cheap compared to the residential area in Trikomo and Karpasia. “In this whole area, houses have been built and sold to Russians, Jews, and Iranians,” Karayiannis added.

He also mentioned that when participating in the European Committee of the Regions, Cypriot mayors try to raise awareness and strive to have their voices heard. However, the impression he gets is that their EU counterparts “are tired of hearing about the Cyprus problem,” Karayiannis noted.