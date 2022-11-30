NewsLocalCompromise solution looms over delays in Gesy's induction of new life-saving drugs

Compromise solution looms over delays in Gesy’s induction of new life-saving drugs

Medicines
Medicines

A compromise solution could soon be reached as regards delays in the approval for induction into the island’s General Health System (Gesy) of new life-saving drug treatments.

This is what Philenews reported on Wednesday, adding that the Health Minister on Monday will preside on Monday another meeting on this hot issue.

Participants will be representatives of the Health Insurance Organisation and of pharmaceutical firms.

Insiders said the proposal provides for the re-distribution of time-consuming procedures so that faster induction of medicines in Gesy is achieved.

The state of play today provides that a new medicine’s induction is preceded by an evaluation and preparation of an updated protocol by the Scientific Medicines Advisory Committee.

And then negotiation and completion of the process by the Medicines Reimbursement Advisory Committee follows to determine the final price.

After the relevant review this is finally included in Gesy’s List of Pharmaceutical Products but delays are long. But life-saving drugs have to be provided promptly, health experts warn.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous article
Paphos Innovation Institute premises to temporarily house the University of Beirut
Next article
Second chance for glamping in Cyprus, House plenum vote on Friday  

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros