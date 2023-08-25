Completion of new Nicosia District Court delayed again, costs also rising

Additional delays in the construction of the new Nicosia District Court have shifted the deadline to 2029-2030 while estimated costs are rising from €70 million to €120 million.

This is what Philenews reported on Friday, adding that no one actually seems to known what the exact overall cost will be. And that practicing lawyers have called on the Transport Minister to intervene to speed up the process.

The capitals’ new district court will be erected north of the existing facilities near the buffer zone of Nicosia.

As for the former “Astra” building near the Supreme Court in Nicosia it seems that there is a complication geoparsing original plans.

The plan was that the specific building would have housed the Administrative Court of International Protection. But it appears now that it will house the Family Court and that of Labour Disputes.

However, their relocation is set to take place in 2025 due to essential renovation that needs to take place.

Practicing lawyers and the Supreme Court want the two courts to be moved within 2024, but this would require the cost to increase due to contractor requirements.

As for the Victorian buildings of the Nicosia District Court and the government’s decision to renovate it the Cyprus Bar Association said that some of the affected courtrooms will be housed in a loft for a while.

And that, upon completion of the works, they will be returned to their original state.