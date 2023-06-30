Complaints over painful way cats in Cyprus are neutered on the rise

There is a rising number of complaints against certain vets in Cyprus over the way cats are neutered, according to Cyprus Veterinary Association’s vice-president Demetris Epaminondas.

However, the Association’s hands are tight since no one seems willing to make an official complaint, he also told Philenews.

The complaints concern practices that repeatedly follow approved veterinarians within the framework of neutering of cats carried out in cooperation with municipalities. In one case the cat bled unnecessarily the day after the neutering.

Apparently, some veterinarians violate the conditions set by the Pancyprian Plan of Neutering of Stray Cats and the Veterinary Services, according to which the surgical procedures involve ovaries and testicles removal – depending on the sex of the animal.

These surgical procedures seem not to be carried out on the basis and rules of good veterinary practice. Instead, more dangerous and painful ways of neutering animals are applied, according to complainants.

Head of the Association for the Protection and Welfare of Cats Dinos Ayiomamitis has said that there are about 4,500 neuterings per year all across Cyprus.