Complaints about the youth group at the Presidential Palace

The Youth Council and the Cyprus Youth Organization express strong complaints against the Government due to its intention to set up a youth group at the Presidential Palace.

In an open letter addressed to the President of the Republic, the President of the Youth Council, Maria Kola, accuses the Government of not having consulted youth organizations.

“With this letter, we wish to communicate to the media our concern regarding the government’s intention to create a youth group in the Presidential Office without any prior consultation with the Cyprus Youth Council, the Cyprus Youth Organization, and the country’s other youth organizations,” the letter reads.

The president of the Youth Council noted that youth organizations consider that such an action, without prior and proper consultation with all stakeholders, is particularly problematic as the competencies of the body being set up in the Presidential Office overlap with those of both the Cyprus Youth Council and the Cyprus Youth Organization.

It also noted that the Cyprus Youth Council does not only have an institutional role of cooperation with the state but above all it has the expertise and specialized knowledge on youth issues. It has officers, trainers, and volunteers who specialize in youth issues and its main role is to provide input and become a policymaker in terms of youth needs and positions.