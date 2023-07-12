Complaints about recent irregular deployments of Cyprus police officers

A Cyprus lawyer is complaining of irregular deployments of police officers who recently completed the fifth semester of their probation period, Philenews reported on Wednesday.

Lawyer Dimitris Appesiotis has actually said that – against the rules – a total of 72 members of the Force have been assigned to various departments and services since July 3. And that 16 of them have undertaken posts that do not meet the Force’s 1/13 provisions.

Specifically, the irregular deployments were made to the European Union and International Police Cooperation Directorate (one member), the Drug Enforcement Agency (three members), the Rapid Response Unit-YKAN (11 members) and the Criminal Investigation Department (one member).

The Police Force rejects the above complaint with spokesman Christos Andreou saying that a special provision of the relevant regulation makes the contested positions of members legal – in all respects.

“The command and direction of the Police, according to Article 8 of the Police Law, is vested in the Chief of Police who may make transfers of members of the Police when, in his discretion, the needs of the service so require,” he also said.