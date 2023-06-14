Company submits proposal to build new mall in Limassol

Atterbury Europe, the managing company of Mall of Engomi and Mall of Cyprus, has submitted a proposal to construct a new mall in Limassol.

According to the plans, the mall will be located in Mesa Yeitonia.

Its first floor will host shops, while the second floor will be dedicated to entertainment, food and will also have a cinema, as well as a sitting area with a sea view.

The project will cover an area of 27,025 square kilometres and will contain 1,057 parking spots.

Construction is proposed to start in 2024.