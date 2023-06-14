InsiderBusinessCompany submits proposal to build new mall in Limassol

Company submits proposal to build new mall in Limassol

Limassol Mall
Limassol Mall

Atterbury Europe, the managing company of Mall of Engomi and Mall of Cyprus, has submitted a proposal to construct a new mall in Limassol.

According to the plans, the mall will be located in Mesa Yeitonia.

Its first floor will host shops, while the second floor will be dedicated to entertainment, food and will also have a cinema, as well as a sitting area with a sea view.

The project will cover an area of 27,025 square kilometres and will contain 1,057 parking spots.

Construction is proposed to start in 2024.

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
Previous article
Dozens drown in deadliest migrant shipwreck off Greece this year
Next article
Cyprus triumphs in Prague Quadrennial with Golden Triga award for scenography

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros