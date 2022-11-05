Four communities demand prompt relocation of asphalt plants from Monagrouli area

Residents of Pyrgos, Moni, Monagrouli and Asgata communities on Monday morning will stage a protest outside the elementary school in Monagrouli against the operation of two asphalt plants in the area.

They demand their immediate relocation since the smell that comes out of them is unbearable, the residents said in a letter sent to the Agriculture and Environment Minister.

The protesters who began expressing their strong concern over the air pollution since October 2021 plan to block the road infront of the school for about two hours.

The four community leaders say the two plants emit strong suffocating odors into the atmosphere, especially in the morning hours. And that this causes respiratory problems and discomfort to the residents.

They also point out that there are serious risks to their health due to the carcinogens emitted.

The affected communities are demanding the immediate closure of the two factories and their relocation to sites away from residential areas.

In addition to the planned protest, they have warned of their will to take even stronger measures.