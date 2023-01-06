Commissioner Kyriakidou appeals to China to share its epidemiological data

Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakidou appealed to China to share transparently the epidemiological data on the current situation regarding the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19, in a post on Twitter.

Kyriakidou also underlined that the pandemic can only be tackled through cooperation between EU Member States and at a global level.

“I welcome the agreement by the Member States on a coordinated European response to the COVID-19 situation in China during yesterday’s IPCR meeting,” she noted, referring to the EU crisis response mechanism that met on Wednesday.

“China needs to share data on its current situation in a transparent manner. We can only tackle the pandemic if we work together in the EU and globally,” she added.