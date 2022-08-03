Commission announces funding for migration infrastructure in Cyprus

The European Commission has awarded today €171 million for projects to support the reception, asylum and return systems in Cyprus, Spain, Greece, Italy and Poland. This is the result of a competitive call launched in the beginning of 2022 to fund projects in Member States under pressure, under the Asylum, Migration and Integration Fund.

The support to Cyprus will go to the construction of an accommodation and pre-departure centres in the Menoyia area, in Larnaka.

In Spain, it will be dedicated to the reinforcement of the capacity of the reception system in Ceuta and in Canary islands, contributing to mitigate their reception capacity overload stemming from the increased migratory pressure. The project of Italy will focus on strengthening the capacity of the reception system from arrival to all phases of reception, to protect and care for the most vulnerable refugee children and women. The financial support to international organisations in Greece will contribute to improving the quality of protection assistance to asylum seekers hosted within the reception system.