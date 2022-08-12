Commercial flights to Cyprus decreased by 14% in July compared with 2019

Commercial flights to Cyprus during July 2022 decreased by 14 per cent compared to July 2019 – the summer before the pandemic, according to Eurostat data released on Friday.

Specifically, a total of 7,626 flights were recorded for Cyprus in July this year.

As for commercial flights within the European Union, these decreased by 15 per cent in July 2022 compared with July 2019.

The statistical service of the EU also shows that, in total, 595,965 flights were recorded across the EU in July this year.

And that the only country where there was an increase of commercial flights compared to the summer before the pandemic was Greece.

A total of 70,071 flights were recorded in July in absolute numbers, which marks a 7 per cent increase compared with July 2019.