Combination of Covid-19 and flu viruses this winter could be fatal-ministry

The Health Ministry has warned that Covid-19 is here to stay and so is the flu and the public must understand that they have to protect themselves in view of winter.

The Ministry then called for vaccination against both viruses stressing that the combination of the two could be fatal – especially among vulnerable groups, Philenews also reported on Thursday.

The written statement came amid reduced interest and uptake for Covid vaccinations with the Ministry clarifying the purpose is not to reintroduce strict measures. But neither for complacency to prevail.

As for the winter flu this year, the Ministry expressed concern over its early outbreak and predicted an increase in the transmission of respiratory viruses.

Mainly because of the relaxation of basic measures to prevent and transmit various viruses – due to the coexistence of influenza with Covid-19.

“It is important to know that we are not yet finished with the coronavirus pandemic and the possibility of serious illness from both the Covid-19 disease and the flu should be taken into account.”