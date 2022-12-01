NewsLocalCombination of Covid-19 and flu viruses this winter could be fatal-ministry

Combination of Covid-19 and flu viruses this winter could be fatal-ministry

Flu
Flu

The Health Ministry has warned that Covid-19 is here to stay and so is the flu and the public must understand that they have to protect themselves in view of winter.

The Ministry then called for vaccination against both viruses stressing that the combination of the two could be fatal – especially among vulnerable groups, Philenews also reported on Thursday.

The written statement came amid reduced interest and uptake for Covid vaccinations with the Ministry clarifying the purpose is not to reintroduce strict measures.  But neither for complacency to prevail.

As for the winter flu this year, the Ministry expressed concern over its early outbreak and predicted an increase in the transmission of respiratory viruses.

Mainly because of the relaxation of basic measures to prevent and transmit various viruses – due to the coexistence of influenza with Covid-19.

“It is important to know that we are not yet finished with the coronavirus pandemic and the possibility of serious illness from both the Covid-19 disease and the flu should be taken into account.”

By Annie Charalambous
Previous article
Cyprus Bar Association members on strike for two hours on Thursday
Next article
Reduced VAT rate for first-time home buyers: one in three are ineligible

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros