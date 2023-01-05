NewsLocalColocassides promises to stand against corruption in bid for presidency

Colocassides promises to stand against corruption in bid for presidency

Kolokasides
Kolokasides

Citizens want changes both in the quality of democracy and in the Cyprus issue, independent candidate Giorgos Colocassides said on Thursday after submitting his candidacy for the upcoming presidential elections.

“I am not going to bargain my honesty and my integrity with any party, I am not going to compromise with corruption,” he said, adding that he stands by the citizens who demand to see “something different” in the country.

Asked if his candidacy would have more chances of winning if he was backed by a political party, he said: “we are talking about fighting corruption that starts from the parties. Therefore, it will be difficult for nominations supported by the parties to achieve change. As I’ve said before, we want drastic change and this means that citizens should vote following their conscience and not according to party lines. Our homeland and our country come first, not our party.”

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
