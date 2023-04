A road accident occurred shortly after 10 am on Saturday morning, in the area of Ypsonas in Limassol, following a collision between a vehicle and a bus.

According to the police, under circumstances that are being investigated, three vehicles collided with a bus on a main road in the area.

Increased traffic was observed at the spot, while members of the Police rushed to the scene for investigations.

It is noted that there are no reports of injuries.