College of Europe offering scholarships for Turkish Cypriots

The European Commission has announced that the EU Scholarships programme for the Turkish Cypriot community is offering scholarships for postgraduate European studies at the College of Europe, in Bruges, Belgium for the 2023-2023 academic year.

The scholarship covers full tuition fees, accommodation, boarding, a monthly stipend and travel costs. This opportunity comes as an additional effort of the European Commission to bring the Turkish Cypriot community closer to the EU, according to a statement.

“The College of Europe is a distinguished institution known for providing generations of leaders from all over the world with the knowledge and experience to turn the dream of a unified, peaceful and prosperous continent into reality. It is with this hope that the European Commission will continue helping Turkish Cypriots flourish and help pave the way for the reunification of Cyprus” the statement says.

The online application period for the academic year 2022-2023 will be open until 18 January 2023 on the College of Europe’s webpage. Students can also contact [email protected] for more information.

The EU scholarships are conditional on admission to study at the College of Europe.

As part of the courses that the EU Scholarship programme offers, applicants can apply for French language courses if they wish to enhance their language skills.