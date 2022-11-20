NewsLocalColder but still milder with rain next week, as winter approaches

Colder but still milder with rain next week, as winter approaches

 

A high pressure system will continue to affect the island through to Wednesday, with temperatures gradually dropping to the seasonal average by late next week and low pressure taking hold.

High cloud this afternoon, with light northeasterly to southeasterly winds and moderate force three to four in windward regions over slight seas.

Clear skies for most of the evening, turning partly overcast at intervals with northeasterly to southeasterly winds, light to moderate force three to four, over slight seas.

Eleven degrees Celsius inland, 15 over southern and eastern coastal regions and 14 in the west and north.

Mild conditions continue tomorrow, with yet another 27 Celsius day inland, 25 in coastal regions and 23 on the mountains.

Light to moderate northeasterly to southeasterly, force three to four, over slight seas.

A dramatic change in outlook on Tuesday, with isolated showers and storms, an interlude on Wednesday and more local showers on Thursday.

Temperatures will drop slightly below the seasonal average over the next few days.

By Constantinos Tsintas
