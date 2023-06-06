Coastal Paphos’ unforgettable sunsets a big tourism attraction (PHOTOS)

Coastal Paphos’ goal is viable tourism and – in addition to its archeological and specialized products on offer – its unforgettable sunsets are becoming more and more popular these days.

Because it is a fact that as the sun sets over Cyprus each day, it is this west coast town which is treated to the Mediterranean island’s most beautiful views.

The sky becomes a vibrant orange and the last of the sun’s beams reflect along the sea, Philenews reports citing Paphos District Tourism Development and Promotion Agency.

As for finding a spot to watch the sunset this is easy since there are plenty all along the coastline, the Agency also noted.

To be more specific, the best sunset experiences are best found at Petra tou Romiou – the mythological birthplace of the goddess Aphrodite – Kouklia, Kato Paphos harbour and lighthouse and Ktima in the old town.

As well as from the area of Mouttalos and the Akamas region – specifically Polis tis Chrysochous and Neo Chorio. And from the village of Pomos in the northeast area.

Indicative of the fact that sunsets have become yet another mens of enriching the town’s tousirm product is the operation – over the past three months – of the first livestream camera in Cyprus recording the stunning daily views.

The camera is installed at the luxurious Cap St. Georges Hotel and Resort in Agios Georgios Peyia.