Coastal Limassol’s iconic Kourion Hotel to be demolished

Iconic Kourion Hotel in the heart of coastal Limassol will be demolished soon following te approval granted last week by the city’s Municipal Council.

This is what Philenews reported on Wednesday, adding that the Council had exhausted all efforts to ‘save’ the architecturally-important building.

The final decision was preceded by an official evaluation of the architectural and historical value of the building and a legal opinion regarding the implications of any decisions by the Council.

Furthermore, the opinion of the Conservation Section of the Department of Planning and Zoning was also obtained, insiders also said.

In its report, it concluded that the building had been extensively altered and as a result the value of the building in terms of its authenticity had been affected.

It was also noted that the specific building is not included in the list of buildings prioritized as modern architecture.

The technical service of the Limassol Municipality also agreed with the views expressed by the Town Planning Department.