Coach accused of assaulting athletes to remain in custody after contacting victims while on bail

A former track coach will remain in police custody after the Court of Appeals on Thursday rejected his appeal to be released until the trial, in a case of alleged sexual assault.

The case first came to light in 2021 when athlete Andri Eleftheriou came forward in public with a testimony saying that the man assaulted her.

A total of four women have pressed charges against the former coach, saying that he sexually assaulted them while they were athletes.

Initially released under restrictive conditions, which included a prohibition on contacting or approaching the complainants, the defendant’s situation took a turn in May 2023, when two of the complainants reported receiving a phone call from him.

In response, the court amended its previous decision, ordering that the defendant be kept in custody until the trial. The decision was made to mitigate the risk of potential witness tampering and interference.

Undeterred, the defendant filed an appeal against the Criminal Court’s ruling. However, the Court of Appeals, in a judgment delivered yesterday, rejected his appeal. The appellate court concurred with the lower court’s decision, acknowledging that it appropriately exercised its authority by placing the defendant under arrest due to his violation of the terms set forth in the court order.

The case is currently being heard at the Nicosia Criminal Court, where from the outset, the defendant denied the allegations. After facing several delays, the trial has been scheduled to commence on July 4.