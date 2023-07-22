CNA: Fire in Greece where Cypriot mission operating brought under control

The fire in Attica where a team from the Cypriot Department of Forests is involved has been brought under control, as confirmed by Stavros Mouchlis, a member of the Cypriot mission, in a statement to the Cyprus News Agency (CNA).

However, despite gaining control, Mouchlis noted that they remain vigilant in the face of the ongoing heatwave. Both air and ground forces will remain on high alert today and tomorrow due to the prevailing extremely high temperatures, which could potentially reignite the flames.

In the region of Dervenochoria, where the Cypriot mission is currently deployed, the situation is considered to be under control. Nevertheless, Mouchlis acknowledged the unpredictable nature of wildfires, and the need to remain cautious.

Regarding the possibility of providing assistance in Rhodes, where another significant fire is causing concern, Mouchlis stated that their involvement would depend on the guidance of local authorities. The Cypriot team has already expressed their readiness and willingness to go to Rhodes if required.

In response to the crisis in Greece, Cyprus dispatched two Air Tractor aircraft, crewed by four individuals, and an additional seven ground support staff. The assistance to Greece is being facilitated through the Civil Protection Mechanism of the European Union.

The Cypriot mission is currently operating from the Tatoi airbase in the Dervenochoria area, alongside two Israeli and two Australian aircraft of the same type, combining efforts to combat the wildfires and safeguard lives and property.