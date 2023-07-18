CMP says its operations are not under threat

The Committee on Missing Persons in Cyprus (CMP) on Tuesday addressed recent media reports regarding its funding, assuring that both its operations and financial stability remain secure.

In a press release, the CMP clarified that it maintains seven teams actively excavating throughout the island on a daily basis. Furthermore, it noted that its anthropological laboratory continues to operate efficiently.

The CMP disclosed that its annual operational budget amounts to €3.2 million and encompasses three primary cost centres: excavations and exhumations, anthropological analysis, and genetic identification. The committee highlighted that the project receives co-funding from the European Union (EU), which serves as its primary and most consistent donor, contributing €2.6 million annually. In addition to EU funds, the CMP regularly receives contributions from ten other countries, supporting its budgetary requirements.

The press release further mentioned that in 2022, the CMP successfully raised funds exceeding its regular budget of €3.2 million. Notably, three countries have pledged substantial donations for the current year, with Switzerland committing a three-year grant of €1 million.

The CMP acknowledged that it has been informed by the German Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs about the discontinuation of Germany’s financial support to the committee. This decision arises from a reorganization of funds for foreign aid, which now prioritises Ukraine and migration-related matters.

The CMP expressed deep gratitude for Germany’s generous contributions totalling €0.8 million since 2006. However, it emphasised that the end of Germany’s support does not signify a cessation of financial assistance from other donors, noting that both the breadth and magnitude of donations to the CMP have expanded over the past five years.

Concluding the press release, the CMP reaffirmed that its operations face no imminent threats and will continue unabated.

The CMP was established following an agreement between the leaders of the two communities in Cyprus to address the issue of missing persons. Its primary objective is to locate, identify, and repatriate the remains of 1,510 Greek Cypriots and 492 Turkish Cypriots who perished during the inter-communal fighting of 1963-1964 and the events of 1974.