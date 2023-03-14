Clouds, rain and thunderstorms throughout the whole week

Clouds, rain and thunderstorms as well as possible hail are in store for the whole week in Cyprus.

Because a low pressure system is currently affecting the region – up until the weekend’s end, according to the Mediterranean island’s Meteorology Service.

The Service’s Andreas Chrysanthou told Philenews a temporary reduction of the phenomena is expected mid-week but it will intensify again towards the weekend.

“March is a month of intense variability, with a number of weather changes,” he also said.

Thick fog throughout the week is not ruled out during the morning hours.