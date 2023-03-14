Clouds, rain and thunderstorms throughout the whole week

NewsLocalClouds, rain and thunderstorms throughout the whole week

Rain
Rain

Clouds, rain and thunderstorms as well as possible hail are in store for the whole week in Cyprus.

Because a low pressure system is currently affecting the region – up until the weekend’s end, according to the Mediterranean island’s Meteorology Service.

The Service’s Andreas Chrysanthou told Philenews a temporary reduction of the phenomena is expected mid-week but it will intensify again towards the weekend.

“March is a month of intense variability, with a number of weather changes,” he also said.

Thick fog throughout the week is not ruled out during the morning hours.

By Annie Charalambous
