Closed roads in various parts of Nicosia due to events

Several roads will be closed throughout Nicosia throughout the day due to events and the Police are making recommendations to the public to avoid inconvenience.

According to a police statement, due to the Cyprus Road Races Grand Prix, organized by the Amateur Athletic Association of Cyprus, all four lanes of Strovolos Avenue, from its junction with Pavlou Melas Street to its junction with Athalassa Avenue, will be closed from 8 am today.

The two left lanes of Strovolos Avenue will also be closed to traffic, from its junction with Athalassa Avenue, until the intersection with Archiepiskopou Kyprianou Street (Agrotis bookstore). The traffic on this part of the road will be two-way on the other two lanes of the road.

Closed due to the carnival parade of the Municipality of Aglantzia, will remain from 8 am to 4 pm today, Kyrenia Avenue in Aglantzia. The road will be closed from its junction with Limassol Avenue, up to its junction with Ancient Solon Street.

In the other areas, there is no other problem that seriously affects traffic. However, works being carried out on some parts of the road network are likely to affect the smooth movement of vehicles.