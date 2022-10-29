NewsLocalClocks turn back an hour overnight

Clocks turn back an hour overnight

Summertime ends at 4:00 am on Sunday, and watches and clocks must be moved back one hour. This means an extra hour in bed.

Daylight saving time will return on March 24, 2023.

The practice of switching the clocks started in the early 20th century to make more efficient use of prolonged daylight in summer. Canada, in 1908 was the first country that started using daylight saving time.

Soon after, countries such as Germany, the US and Britain followed suit, as they wanted to maximise wartime production during World War One.

Only around 70 countries (of 195) worldwide use Daylight Saving Time. Japan, India and China, as well as most countries near the equator, do not use Daylight Saving Time. There are some places, however, that have their own unique variation.

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
