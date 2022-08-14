NewsLocalClear skies, near 40s through to Wednesday, with showers on mountains

Clear skies, near 40s through to Wednesday, with showers on mountains

 

A seasonal low pressure system is still affecting the island.

Mainly clear skies today, with cloudy spells inland, in the west and over the mountains, with the possibility of isolated showers, mainly in mountainous regions.

Winds will be southwesterly to northwesterly, initially light to moderate force three to four, later turning moderate to strong force four to five and very strong force five to six in windward regions, over slight seas and moderate seas in the afternoon in certain areas.

Temperatures will rise to 38 degrees Celsius inland, 32 over southern and eastern coastal regions, 35 in the north, 31 west and 29 over the mountains.

Clear skies this evening initially, later turning increasingly cloudy, mainly in western areas.

Winds will mainly be southwesterly to northwesterly, light to moderate, force three to four and strong force four to five in certain areas, over slight to moderate seas.

Temperatures will drop to 22 degrees Celsius inland and in coastal regions and 18 over the mountains.

Sunny throughout tomorrow, the August 15th religious holiday, with similar conditions until mid week, as temperatures remain near the seasonal average.

By Constantinos Tsintas
Previous articleUkraine targets Russian soldiers threatening Europe’s largest nuclear power plant
Next articleInvestment scam cons woman out of 10 thousand

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros