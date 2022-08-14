Clear skies, near 40s through to Wednesday, with showers on mountains

A seasonal low pressure system is still affecting the island.

Mainly clear skies today, with cloudy spells inland, in the west and over the mountains, with the possibility of isolated showers, mainly in mountainous regions.

Winds will be southwesterly to northwesterly, initially light to moderate force three to four, later turning moderate to strong force four to five and very strong force five to six in windward regions, over slight seas and moderate seas in the afternoon in certain areas.

Temperatures will rise to 38 degrees Celsius inland, 32 over southern and eastern coastal regions, 35 in the north, 31 west and 29 over the mountains.

Clear skies this evening initially, later turning increasingly cloudy, mainly in western areas.

Winds will mainly be southwesterly to northwesterly, light to moderate, force three to four and strong force four to five in certain areas, over slight to moderate seas.

Temperatures will drop to 22 degrees Celsius inland and in coastal regions and 18 over the mountains.

Sunny throughout tomorrow, the August 15th religious holiday, with similar conditions until mid week, as temperatures remain near the seasonal average.