Civil wedding ceremonies in Larnaca on the rise in 2023

Civil wedding ceremonies in coastal Larnaca are on the rise this year and could reach 2019’s record figure of a total of 1,100 before its end, according to Philenews.

Most couples choosing to get married in Larnaca come from Israel and Lebanon, while this year there has been an increase in demand from both Russians and Ukrainians.

Latest data by the Civil Wedding Office of Larnaca Municipality shows that 113 ceremonies were conducted in the first quarter of 2022, while a total of 196 took place so far in 2023.

And based on demand, it is expected that about 1000 civil weddings will be conducted by the end of 2023 – a number that approaches that of the “golden” year of 2019.

A total of 760 civil wedding ceremonies were carried out last year after two very bad years due to the coronavirus pandemic’s measures.

To tie the knot in Larnaca, a couple must visit the offices of the Municipality and provide the required documents 16 days before the ceremony. They must also pay in advance the wedding fees which is the amount of €128.15.

Moreover, the Antiquities Department has given the green light for civil weddings to be conducted at the town’s famous Medieval Castle but so far interest is zero. This is attributed to the restrictions imposed, as well as the cost which is as high as between €1000-1500.

As for the maximum number of persons who may attend wedding ceremonies at this archaeological site is set at 30 persons. And for protection purposes, the throwing of flowers, confetti and rice is prohibited, along with a fireworks display.