Civil Defence issues advice to minimise effects of upcoming heatwave

The department of Civil Defense has issued a series of recommendations to the public, in order to mitigate the risks associated with extreme heat, in response to the arrival of a heatwave affecting the region.

Firstly, individuals are advised to avoid unnecessary outdoor activities and refrain from engaging in strenuous physical labour under the sun. The importance of avoiding sunbathing, prolonged walks, and running in direct sunlight is also stressed.

To further minimise the impact of heatwaves, the public is urged to steer clear of crowded spaces where the potential for heat-related discomfort and health risks can be heightened. The significance of appropriate clothing choices is highlighted, with cool, comfortable, and light-coloured attire being strongly recommended.

Moreover, Civil Defense advises individuals to protect themselves by wearing hats to shield their heads from excessive heat exposure. High-quality sunglasses are also encouraged to combat the glare of the sun effectively. Dietary considerations are included in the recommendations, advocating for small, light meals that are rich in fruits and vegetables and low in fat.

Proper hydration is crucial during heatwaves, and individuals are advised to drink ample amounts of water as well as fruit and vegetable juices to prevent dehydration. Alcoholic beverages should be avoided, as they can exacerbate the risk of dehydration and heat-related illnesses.

Civil Defense also highlights the importance of avoiding sudden temperature changes and using fans or air conditioning, to maintain a comfortable indoor environment.

Individuals are urged to seek medical attention promptly if they experience any health issues that may arise as a result of the heat.

Lastly, Civil Defence notes the need for citizens to look out for their elderly relatives or individuals requiring special care and attention.

