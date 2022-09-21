City of Dreams Mediterranean presents Kult Together charity fashion show (photos)

City of Dreams Mediterranean, Cyprus’ first integrated resort (IR) and the biggest in Europe and the wider region, proudly presented the charity fashion show Kult Together in Nicosia on Tuesday to help local people in need.

The event raised funds for Goal in Life, a charity organisation founded by active footballers and veteran footballers in 2017, which has given hope to hundreds of vulnerable people and groups. The event was successfully hosted under the aegis of the Cyprus Sports Organisation.

Models, including footballers and other athletes, showcased pieces made by some of the world’s most renowned fashion brands at the show which was held at the capital’s Eleftheria Square.

Mr. Grant Johnson, Property General Manager of City of Dreams Mediterranean and Cyprus Casinos, said, “We are glad to collaborate with Kult Boutique to support Goal in Life’s fundraising events for the local community. Melco Cyprus will continue to be a committed partner of society as we continue to implement programs to create positive social impact on all levels.”

City of Dreams Mediterranean, developed by award-winning developer, owner, and operator of premium resorts, Melco Resorts & Entertainment, is expected to be the largest and premier integrated destination resort in Europe and the first of its kind in Cyprus. Melco’s core CSR philosophy is to give back to the communities in which it operates. By collaborating closely with local organizations, charities and educational institutions, supporting the community’s wellbeing and improving and enhancing their potential to prosper, Melco Cyprus continues to prove its commitment and spares no effort in being a key contributor and partner to the local community.

Grand sponsor: City of Dreams Mediterranean

Main sponsors: Petrolina, Alphamega Hypermarkets

Sponsors: VE Very Exclusive Accessories Ltd, NYX Professional Makeup, L’Oréal Professionnel, NUXE, BMW Pilacoutas Group, Landas Colour, Αcropolis Group, Château La Coste, Montelvini, Vittel

Media sponsors: Alpha Cyprus, KISS FM, DownTown