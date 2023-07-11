City of Dreams Mediterranean opens doors to the public amid union protest

City of Dreams Mediterranean officially opened its doors on Monday ending years of anticipation for one of the largest development projects ever undertaken in Cyprus.

With a total investment exceeding €600 million, Europe’s first integrated resort aims to elevate the country’s tourism product, as well as become a hub for international business and conference tourism.

On Tuesday, 11 July, members of the media were hosted at a dedicated opening event for City of Dreams Mediterranean by Lawrence Ho, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Melco Resorts & Entertainment, who shared the company’s vision for the development.

He said: “Today marks the start of the most exciting chapter. City of Dreams Mediterranean gives Cyprus a new story to tell by blending local culture, hospitality and beauty with a new form of entertainment and experience. City of Dreams Mediterranean provides premium luxury, inspired and infused with local flavour. It allows Cyprus to unlock new markets in the region and beyond. Having a resort of this quality, with all its attractions, including the largest expo facilities on the island, opens multiple new possibilities. The resort is a product of incredible hard work by many thousands of individuals through the partnership with the government, the business community, our colleagues and the people of this island.”

Menelaos Shiacolas, Managing Director of CNS Group commented, “Marking the official opening of City of Dreams Mediterranean, 10 July 2023 is a truly momentous day for everyone at CNS Group. It is a project that is completely unique in Cyprus, and which significantly elevates the status of the country as a destination. We are extremely proud of our excellent partnership with Melco, a company whose experience, industry know-how and absolute commitment has made this amazing integrated resort possible.”

In his address, Grant Johnson, Property Manager of City of Dreams Mediterranean, thanked the people of Cyprus for embracing the project and making it possible, and paid special tribute to his colleagues for the tireless hours spent over the last years. “This tremendous achievement is testament to the incredible cooperation and support we have received here in Cyprus. This resort, the largest of its kind in Europe, is, like everything we do, the product of partnership. The combination of our brand, our expertise in entertainment, the thrill of our gaming, the quality of our guest experience, hand in hand with Cyprus culture and hospitality, is an extremely powerful mix. Cyprus is now ready to compete across Europe and the Middle East in luxury tourism and large-scale conferences.”

City of Dreams Mediterranean offers a fourteen-storey hotel with 500 guest rooms and suites – to designer-brand shopping, sporting facilities, an outdoor amphitheatre, a family adventure park, as well as conference and exhibition spaces, a spacious and contemporary gaming experience, and fine dining.

Dispute with unions

Two unions representing City of Dreams Mediterranean employees have spoken out against Melco, accusing the company of violating labour laws.

The Pancyprian Federation of Labour (Peo) and the Democratic Labour Federation of Cyprus (Deok) said that the company has been thwarting unionisation efforts and barring them from entering the property.

Last week, they announced that they will hold a protest outside City of Dreams Mediterranean on July 11, coinciding with a media event on the occasion of the resort’s opening.

Since then, Deok pulled out of the planned protest, albeit issuing an announcement saying that Melco “must realise that its business activities are conducted on the territory of the Republic of Cyprus and it should stop behaving like a state within a state.”

However, Peo went ahead with the protest stressing that it would not back down until the company gave assurances that union representatives would be allowed to access the workplace.