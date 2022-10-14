City of Dreams Mediterranean announces 1,000+ job openings

City of Dreams Mediterranean, Europe’s first integrated resort, on Friday announced that it is offering more than 1,000 job positions.

Potential candidates are invited to join the company’s Open Career Day on Tuesday, 18 October 2022, at Melco’s Career Center in Molos, Limassol, between 8 am and 8 pm.

Available positions range from trainee dealers, waiters, bartenders, cooks and restaurant managers to gaming machines attendants, animators and front operation agents, the company said in a press release.

Applicants are invited to bring their CVs and be prepared for on-day interviews conducted by qualified and experienced Melco Cyprus’ Talent Acquisition Team members.

Mr Grant Johnson, Property General Manager of City of Dreams Mediterranean and Cyprus Casinos, said, “Investing in human capital is one of the most important aspects of Melco’s operation. We focus on selecting and developing top talent so that our customers can enjoy the highest standards of service, and we offer world-class training and opportunities for professional and personal growth for colleagues. Melco develops colleagues’ skills and builds on their competences to enhance performance and delivers value and personal growth along with competitive remuneration and benefits packages. We take pride in providing opportunities that help advance colleagues’ careers in the global hospitality and entertainment industry.”

Applying candidates must be ambitious, keen to strive for excellence, and seek to offer memorable experiences to all visitors.

Melco Cyprus currently employs around 700 people, the vast majority of whom are Cypriot citizens. Being one of Cyprus’ largest ever development projects, City of Dreams Mediterranean will recruit hundreds of new colleagues and continue to create valuable job opportunities for the local population.

For additional information, please contact 94088029 or visit codcareers.com.