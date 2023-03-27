Citizens protest against foreclosures outside Parliament (PHOTOS)

Citizens gathered outside the Parliament building in Nicosia on Monday to protest against planned foreclosures of main residences.

The protest, called by the EnErgo movement, took place while the House Finance Committee was meeting with Finance Minister Makis Keravnos.

The protesters handed to Committee President and Diko MP Christiana Erotokritou a memorandum with their demands, which include halting foreclosures of main residences, reviewing the minimum wage and taking measures against high rent prices and the cost-of-living crisis, as well as “taking those who took advantage of the ‘golden passports’ programme to justice.”

Erotokritou talked with the protesters and assured them that they will soon grant their request for a meeting in order to voice their concerns.

The demonstrators held banners saying “Stop the foreclosures of main residences! Respect dignity,” Keep your hands off our homes, they are sacred,” “Keep your hands off our children,” and “Our children are the future.”

In statements to Cyprus News Agency, EnErgo movement president Lefteris Georgiou said that the demonstrators gathered to protest against foreclosures, economic deprivation and high rent prices.

“At the moment, in Limassol, there are nine families with children living homeless. This cannot go on. People are losing their homes and don’t have money for food, while others are partying” Georgiou stressed, noting that next week the protesters will block the central roundabout in Yermasoyia for two hours.

He added that small and medium-sized businesses, as well as households, are trying to find their feet after the pandemic.

“We believe that it is inhuman, to start foreclosures at this time, leading as a result families on the streets, while the State stands by unable to help them to avoid financial and psychological desperation,” Georgiou concluded.

The Parliament in March voted against another extension to a freeze on foreclosures, which were suspended during the outbreak of the pandemic, as a measure to support citizens.

In his pre-election campaign, President Christodoulides said he was against the suspension of foreclosures, which are considered a measure to battle the high level of non-performing loans in the Cypriot banking system.

