Citizens invited to vote for the 2023 Presidential Elections

All citizens of the Republic of Cyprus aged 18 and over, who are residents of Cyprus, and are registered on the electoral list, have the right to vote in the forthcoming Presidential elections scheduled to take place on 5 February 2023, the Interior Ministry announced on Tuesday.

Those not registered on the electoral list have a right to be registered provided they will turn 18 by 5 February 2023.

The last day to submit an application for registration in the electoral list is 27 December 2022 and after that date, no new registrations or changes can take place.

The relevant application forms can be obtained from local district administration offices, citizen serviccentresrs, and Cyprus post offices, as well as from the Ministry of the Interior website, at elections.gov.cy.

The Deputy Ministry of Research, Innovation, and Digital Police will establish a unique platform for submitting applications for registration in the electoral list, which is expected to become operational on 10 October 2022.