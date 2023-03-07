Citizens come together to clean the environment under Cans For Kids campaign

Dozens of citizens from across the Nicosia district gathered on Saturday to take part in the Cans For Kids “WE CAN” spring clean-up campaign, held near their recycling centre in the Nicosia municipality Green Spot.

A press release by Cans For Kids said that young people from the bi-communal Peace Players group, medical students from the University of Nicosia and regular volunteers at the recycling charity were joined by adults bringing their children and supporters of other environmental movements in a 2-hour endeavour to collect trash from the surrounding areas which was then brought back to Cans for Kids for sorting.

About 50 large bags were filled with rubbish were collected in 30 minutes, then the volunteers set about separating what could be recycled from rubbish that had to be discarded.

The cans were baled and plastics and glass deposited in the relevant recycling containers.

Municipal councillor George Panayiotou thanked the volunteers for their time and effort, emphasising how pleased he was to see so many young people getting involved in activities that benefitted the whole community and the environment.

Cans For Kids President Rosie Charalambous thanked everyone for their positive contribution and hard work, and said that recycling needs to be an ongoing commitment for us all.

She reminded that the location of Cans For Kids can banks was available on their website, www.cansforkids.org.