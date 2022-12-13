Chronically ill at risk amid rolling blackouts

Patients with chronic illnesses using electronic devices will be affected by upcoming rolling power cuts, the Federation of Patient Organisations of Cyprus (Osak) said Tuesday.

Power cuts will start on Wednesday in areas of Nicosia, Larnaca and Famagusta due to a strike announced by Electricity Authority of Cyprus (EAC) workers.

In a press release, Osak stressed that those affected “must receive correct and detailed information, because for some, uninterrupted power supply is a matter of life and death.”

The Federation explains that power cuts will affect people using ventilators that need batteries or generators which they may have not had time to maintain properly.

Osak also notes that people with disabilities who use wheelchairs and live in apartment buildings will be trapped inside or outside their homes or workplaces since they won’t be able to use elevators.

The Federation calls on EAC to inform citizens in a timely manner about possible power cuts so that patients or their families can arrange to use alternative energy sources.

“It is unacceptable for people using ventilators to be put at risk because of industrial disputes,” it added.

Osak concludes its announcement by urging patients and their families to prepare to cope with a power outage in their area at any time, and calls on all parties involved to try and resolve the industrial dispute at EAC.

Read more: