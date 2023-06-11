Christos Charilaou is the victim of the Limassol premeditated murder

The police in Limassol are investigating a case of premeditated murder, with the victim being Christos Charilaou, 39 years old.

Specifically, at around 11:45 pm on Saturday, the Police received a tip-off about shots being fired outside a house in Parekklisia.

Members of the Police went to the scene, where they found Charilaou dead outside his home.

According to the evidence under investigation, the 39-year-old had shortly before parked his car on the road outside his home, and in his attempt to enter it, he was shot a number of times.

The scene has been cordoned off and further investigations will continue today.

The Limassol CID is continuing the investigations.