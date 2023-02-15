NewsLocalChristodoulides tells Borrell he is ready to resume Cyprus problem talks

Christodoulides tells Borrell he is ready to resume Cyprus problem talks

Christodoulides
Christodoulides

President-elect Nikos Christodoulides expressed his intention to resume talks on the Cyprus problem during a telephone call with EU High Representative Josep Borrell.

Borrell had called Christodoulides to congratulate him on his election, a press release by the president-elect’s office said.

“Christodoulides had the chance to reaffirm to Borrell his determination to resume talks for a Cyprus settlement immediately, on the basis of the agreed framework, and at the same time he conveyed his proposal for a more active engagement with EU at the helm in the effort to break the impasse, as well as in the process for a Cyprus solution, always within the UN framework,” the press release noted.

Borrell and Christodoulides agreed to meet in Brussels during the European Council in March.

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
Previous article
Lead ammunition banned from wetlands across E.U. – BirdLife Cyprus
Next article
First shipment with humanitarian aid en route to Turkey, says UNFICYP

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros