Christodoulides tells Borrell he is ready to resume Cyprus problem talks

President-elect Nikos Christodoulides expressed his intention to resume talks on the Cyprus problem during a telephone call with EU High Representative Josep Borrell.

Borrell had called Christodoulides to congratulate him on his election, a press release by the president-elect’s office said.

“Christodoulides had the chance to reaffirm to Borrell his determination to resume talks for a Cyprus settlement immediately, on the basis of the agreed framework, and at the same time he conveyed his proposal for a more active engagement with EU at the helm in the effort to break the impasse, as well as in the process for a Cyprus solution, always within the UN framework,” the press release noted.

Borrell and Christodoulides agreed to meet in Brussels during the European Council in March.