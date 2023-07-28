Christodoulides, Tatar plea for information on missing persons in joint visit to CMP

President Nikos Christodoulides and Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar made a joint call for information regarding missing persons in Cyprus, during their visit to the Committee on Missing Persons (CMP) anthropological laboratory on Friday.

Both commended the Committee’s work and stressed that its humanitarian mission should remain entirely separate from any political considerations.

“We are encouraging people who know about the sites to come and give information because unless they give information you are not able to explore further sites,” said Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar.

“We are encouraging people to come out … before they die,” Tatar said. “There are a lot of people who know.”

It has been “so many years for the relatives to wait, I’m sure all of you understand the pain,” Christodoulides added. “I’m here, and with Ersin, to examine any way in order to have more teams … to speed up the process regarding this purely humanitarian issue.”

Following the visit, President Christodoulides assured that he is actively pursuing the resumption of talks and expressed optimism about potential announcements, possibly by the end of September.

In response, Tatar restated his stance on the recognition of “sovereign equality” for the Turkish-occupied areas before engaging in any talk processes.

Friday’s meeting took place within the compound of an airport complex, abandoned in fighting in 1974 and used as a base for United Nations peacekeeping operations since.

Tatar arrived first at the CMP at 9 am, accompanied by former T/C negotiator Ergün Olgun. He was followed about 20 minutes later by President Christodoulides who was accompanied by the Government Spokesperson Konstantinos Letymbiotis and the negotiator of the G/C side, Menelaos Menelaou.

Some 1,510 Greek Cypriots vanished in 1974, while 492 Turkish Cypriots disappeared between 1963 and 1974.

Forensics teams operating under the auspices of the United Nations have been working on suspected decades-old mass grave sites on the island since 2006, relying heavily on tips from witnesses, often given anonymously. Those missing are Greek Cypriot victims of a war in 1974, and Turkish Cypriot victims of intercommunal clashes dating from the early 1960s.

But the number of individuals found and identified has been dwindling by the year. Of a total 2,002 people missing, 1,204 have been exhumed and of those, 1,033 people identified.

(With information from Reuters)