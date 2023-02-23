Christodoulides, Tatar meet in bid to restart peace talks (PHOTOS)

President-elect Nikos Christodoulides and Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar met on Thursday in an effort to pave the way to restart negotiations towards a solution to the Cyprus problem.

The meeting was the first between the two men, after Christodoulides’ election as head-of-state of the Republic of Cyprus.

They met on neutral ground, at the home of UNFICYP chief Colin Stewart in the buffer zone in Nicosia.

The U.N. mission, UNFICYP, said the meeting was ‘open and constructive’.

“Mr. Christodoulides and Mr. Tatar addressed several issues, including the recent devastating earthquakes in Türkiye and Syria that claimed thousands of lives, amongst them Turkish Cypriots, and they expressed their sympathy for the victims and their families,” the spokesperson for the mission said in a written statement.

No new meeting was set. Christodoulides said he had suggested a social meeting with Tatar and their spouses.

Cyprus was split in a Turkish invasion in 1974 after a brief Greek-inspired coup, with Greek Cypriots living in its south and Turkish Cypriots in an unrecognised breakaway north. The last round of peace talks collapsed in 2017.

“The present state of affairs cannot be the solution to the Cyprus problem, not for Greek Cypriots, or Turkish Cypriots,” Christodoulides said after the two-hour meeting with Tatar.

Christodoulides, a former foreign minister in the outgoing centre-right administration, won a closely fought election on February 12 and will be sworn in on February 28.

Centrist and right-wing parties supporting him have typically followed a hard line in reunification talks, though Christodoulides has repeatedly stated he backs the U.N. framework.

Tatar, on the other hand, says the only solution for Cyprus is a two-state one, with each side holding equal sovereign rights.

“I didn’t hear anything I didn’t expect from Mr Tatar,” Christodoulides said. “I expressed my readiness – and acknowledging the differences in approach and disagreements on basic issues – to do whatever I can to break the deadlock,” he said.

(With information from Reuters)

Read more: