Christodoulides submits candidacy, says he is ready to govern

Presidential frontrunner Nikos Christodoulides said he is ready to govern Cyprus after officially submitting his candidacy on Thursday at the “Filoxenia” Conference Center, in Nicosia.

Christodoulides who appears to be the strong favourite to become Cyprus’ next president, according to the polls, said he will implement an ambitious programme with the formation of a broadly accepted government.

Christodoulides is running as an independent but is supported by Diko, Edek and Dipa.

In his statement after submitting his candidacy, he said that during his campaign he talked to Cypriots and listened carefully to their concerns, worries and expectations for tomorrow.

“On the basis of these discussions, I have drawn up, with the contribution of dozens of valued collaborators, a modern administration programme that meets the expectations of society, which will bring about changes and reforms, improving the daily life of all the Cypriot people and giving perspective and hope to everyone,” he said.

Furthermore, he said that “I am particularly happy for the participation and support of thousands of our compatriots, of all ages and ideological, party and socioeconomic origins from all the towns and villages of Cyprus.”

“Now is the time of the citizens. It is the time of all Cypriots, of the many and not of the few, of unity and not of exclusion,” he added and urged all citizens, especially young people, to participate in the elections.

“We move forward together with courage and determination to put into practice what we can and deserve. We have a specific plan to achieve a better Cyprus, a reunited homeland that offers conditions of security and prosperity to all its legal residents, to all communities and religious groups,” he said.

Replying to questions, Christodoulides said that he is optimistic about the success of his candidacy, based on the opinion polls, but is not becoming complacent. “No vote should be wasted. Until the polls close, our effort continues,” he said.

His daughter Ioanna Christodoulides, who proposed his candidacy, said that it is an honour to have the opportunity to propose her father.

“Even those who do not support him should know that if he becomes President, he will be a President who unites and a President for everyone and for those who support him and for those who do not,” said Ioanna Christodoulides.